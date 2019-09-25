Garber Chevrolet in Thomas Township showed its support for UAW workers with an appreciation luncheon on Wednesday.
“We really appreciate it,” said Tony Rivette, General Motors worker on strike.
Rivette and fellow GM plant workers took a break from the picket line on Wednesday to enjoy a free luncheon courtesy of Garber Chevrolet.
“The strike is a big deal with everything going on. It’s tumultuous times, gotta be stressful for them. So I figured, how could we just make their day a little better,” said Mike Wenglikowski, general manager of Garber Chevrolet.
Wenglikowski is in full support of the UAW and what they represent. He said providing free lunch to its members is the least they can do.
Retired UAW member, Ryan McFarland, said he knows firsthand how labor-intensive plant work can be. He said workers are within their rights to want more.
“I totally understand and support them. For the 11 of the years I was there, I didn’t get a pay raise. We actually gave up a dollar to the retirees at that time. So I watched my buying power go away for 10 years,” McFarland said.
Rivette said the outpouring of support from former UAW members like McFarland and the community has been overwhelming.
“The show of support is like ridiculous. It’s crazy on the line. You see everybody honking. Everybody’s dropping off food. Everybody’s been very cool, so supportive through this,” Rivette said.
