Workers at Infiniti of Grand Rapids were in for a big surprise when the vehicle they were working on began to meow.
The service department tracked the sound to the top of the spare tire, where their techs found a sweet little orange ball of fluff.
A kitten, now named Glitch, had hitched a ride.
The vehicle’s owner had driven up from Texas but made a stop at a family farm along the way. It’s unclear when the kitten decided to join in the travels.
Glitch was discovered to be about six weeks old and has been adopted by the son of one of the employees.
