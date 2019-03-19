More than a dozen vehicles were vandalized, and now investigators are looking for the people responsible.
It happened at Xtreme Auto and Truck Sales, 3894 W Monroe Rd, Alma, sometime late Saturday or early Sunday.
Office manager Matt Raymond said that around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, employees noticed that someone had keyed all 13 cars on the dealer’s front row.
Raymond said the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but at this point there is no surveillance video to help in the search for suspects.
If you know anything, call the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office at 989-875-4128.
