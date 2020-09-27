A suburban Detroit police officer has shot and killed a man during a domestic violence stabbing.
Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says the officer did what needed to be done when the officer fatally shot the man who was armed with a knife and attacking his girlfriend Sunday morning in a Dearborn apartment.
The 39-year-old woman called 911 repeatedly around 6:22 a.m. saying she was being assaulted by her boyfriend.
The Detroit News reports responding officers could hear the woman yelling for help inside the apartment.
Officers forced their way inside and found the 43-year-old man attacking the woman inside a bathroom. He was shot several times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.