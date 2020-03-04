A 1-year-old’s death in Montcalm County earlier this week been ruled a homicide.
Michigan State Police were called a home in Douglass Township just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, and 1-year-old Vayda Vasquez was found unresponsive.
EMA first repsonders tried lifesaving measures but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was performed, and her death was ruled a homicide, troopers said.
The cause of death and other details are being withheld as troopers continue to investigate, MSP said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the silent observer line at (616) 774-2345, email at info@silentobserver.com or online at ww.silentobserver.com.
Vayda would have turned two next month.
