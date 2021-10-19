A homicide investigation is unfolding in a mid-Michigan community. Authorities said a dead man in a wheelchair was found inside a Birch Run Township home Friday that was the site of a house fire.
"The fire department got there and realized there was someone inside the house who was deceased,” said William Federspiel, the Saginaw County sheriff.
It was the body of 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt.
Federspiel said investigators have determined a few key details.
"The coroner has ruled it a homicide. We do know that there was accelerant used in the house which leads us to believe that there was an arson as well. And we also know that his 1998 Cadillac, no plate on it, is missing,” Federspiel said.
The disappearance of the car is an intriguing piece of the puzzle, but deputies also made a curious discovery that morning.
Authorities believe someone saved his pet dog. It was found in a van parked on the property.
"Someone could be a suspect, could be a neighbor, we don't know. But someone actually made sure that the dog didn't die in the fire or wasn't running loose,” Federspiel said.
The flames destroyed much of the crime scene.
"Something about this case in particular. Mr. Engelhardt was in a wheelchair, so obviously was disabled and had trouble maneuvering around. And to think that someone actually went to his house and killed him?” Federspiel said.
A neighbor of Engelhardt calls it chilling.
"I mean it's definitely a shock. You know, it's not something we're used to around here, anyway,” said Andrew Robinson.
Federspiel assures residents this case is not linked to a home invasion this month on Canada road, where an 87-year-old woman was beaten before the suspect took off with her car.
"We have some monsters in the community. And the people that committed these two crimes need to be found and they need to be put in the Saginaw county jail,” Federspiel said.
