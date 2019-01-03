A death has been reported at a federal prison in southeastern Michigan.
Kristin LaMaire of the Washtenaw County medical examiner's office says the office is involved in the investigation. She declined any additional comment Thursday.
Dan Clore, a spokesman for the prison, declined to comment but said a statement might be released. The FBI also declined to comment.
The Milan prison is a low-security prison for men, 50 miles southwest of Detroit. The Bureau of Prisons website says it has 1,363 inmates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.