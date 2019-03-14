Authorities say the deaths of two people found at a home in western Michigan are being investigated as suspicious.
The Grand Rapids Police Department says forensics personnel have been working on the investigation since a call came in Wednesday that brought authorities to the home.
Details about the two people found dead or how they died weren't immediately released. WOOD-TV reports, however, that natural causes have been ruled out.
Autopsies were planned. Police say that a 45-year-old man is being sought as a "person of interest" in the case.
