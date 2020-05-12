As of last week, a total of 13 people have died on Michigan roadways so far this year.
Overall a total of 235 people have died, that’s 50 fewer fatalities than this time last year, according to Michigan State Police.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reports an additional 60 were seriously injured for a statewide total of 1,122. That’s 385 fewer serious injuries than at this time last year.
