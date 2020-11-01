More than 2.5 million Michiganders so far have cast their absentee ballot early.
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow is elated at the turnout.
“I’m excited because more and more people in Michigan are doing that,” she said.
She says as a battleground state nothing is more important.
“Our power in Michigan is our vote,” Stabenow.
In our one-on-one interview Senator Stabenow suggested Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and Senator Gary Peters will best represent Michigan.
“Do we want to move forward as a country with Joe Biden, Senator Gary Peters and really see a pact to get through this so we can build back better,” Stabenow said.
Before people head to the polls or vote absentee, Senator Stabenow had some stark criticisms for the republican ticket.
“It is really this question do we want to continue what’s been happening, this chaos, no plan to regarding COVID,” she said.
She says Biden has a proven track record to help Michigan.
“We were going to lose a million auto jobs,” she said. “He stepped up, he and President Obama, with us and we saved those jobs. At the same time, President Trump said let them go bankrupt and his VP actually voted to let them go bankrupt.”
She wants Michiganders to trust the voting process and to not let anyone intimidate your right to vote.
“I think there are a bunch of bullies trying to scare people in not exercising their vote,” Stabenow said. “I think we should just close our ears and go to the polls.”
