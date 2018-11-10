Bay County Central Dispatch is reporting debris is scattered across several lanes of northbound I-75, south of M-84.
It was paged out at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10.
Crews are en route to clean up the debris.
Drivers are asked to use caution.
