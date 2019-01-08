The family of a man killed on New Year’s Eve is resting a little easier.
The debris from the crash where he died has been removed.
The family of Clyde Gill discovered the debris when they were holding a memorial for him Monday night.
“Very full of life, very happy kid growing up. He was my heart,” said Ramona Gill, Clyde’s sister.
Ramona said Clyde was a mama’s boy with a good heart. He was still figuring his life out before his death.
“He wanted things. He had dreams,” she said. “I’m not saying he was a saint. None of us are. But he wasn’t a bad person. His dreams just got cut short.”
Clyde was killed walking down Williamson Road about 7 p.m. when he was hit by a car.
“I wish on the 1st, instead of him walking down Williamson, I wish he would’ve called me wherever he was before that time and said, ‘Mona, come get me.’ I said, ‘no matter what or where you’re at, or someone’s not treating you right, call me,’” Ramona said.
Monday, Jan. 7 would have been his 24th birthday.
During the remembrance on Monday, his family and friends were dismayed to see debris from the crash still on the road.
“If it had been in a different area, a more affluent area, you probably would’ve done a thorough job of cleaning it up. So you wouldn’t leave that devastation for family and friends to see,” Ramona said.
After TV5’s story aired, the Bridgeport Township police chief said the tow truck company cleared the debris Tuesday morning.
“It makes me feel better that it’s cleared, but why should somebody have to prompt you to do your job? What if no one had said anything on the news,” Ramona said.
The police chief said the tow truck company responsible for the cleanup didn’t originally see the pieces of debris at the site because they were farther down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.