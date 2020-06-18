Massive piles of debris from the Edenville and Sanford dams’ failures, are blocking the Tittabawassee River.
The debris is causing all of that backed up water to seep through holes in the wreckage and is eroding away at lake front property along the M-30 bridge.
"Got it all just about cleaned up, and you know you start looking, you start noticing the shoreline,” Dan Dionne. “And it's going away, and it's going away, and it's going away like every day."
Dionne lives in Edenville right next to the M-30 bridge.
We spoke with him almost two weeks ago, when a man from Florida named Justin Hartmann, came by with a crane to help remove fallen trees along his property.
But now, Dionne worries all of that work, may have been for nothing. If this water continues to erode him and his neighbor's land.
"But it carved a piece of land out, where it is directly hitting his property and once his property is gone, mine's next," he said.
However, Dionne's not giving up quite yet.
And says he's working to preserve what's left of his home, until help arrives.
"Trying to make it here, I got the electric back on, I put a new well on,” Dionne said. “And finally, yesterday, was our first day that we came back here, and we stayed. And it was like wow, we got our house back. It's a little bit of a shamble, but we got our house back."
(0) comments
