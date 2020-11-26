A local bar has been reported for violating the state’s emergency order prohibiting indoor service.
On Nov. 26 at 2:19 a.m., troopers were sent to the Silver Tavern Bar in Deckerville for people fighting and arguing.
A 911 caller told Sanilac County Central Dispatch that several intoxicated people were fighting inside and outside the bar.
The caller also said one person had a gun and another person was down on the ground near a residence.
Officers from other police agencies responded to help.
Before troopers arrived at the scene, most of the crowd left the area.
Troopers did find multiple intoxicated and disorderly people when they arrived.
Some of them did not comply with officers’ demands while police were trying to secure the area, according to Michigan State Police.
MSP said two people were handcuffed and detained when one of them resisted and fought with troopers while the other became verbally aggressive.
Troopers learned the Silver Tavern Bar was open for business and serving patrons alcohol despite the emergency order prohibiting indoor services.
Police said at some point during the evening, several people began arguing and fighting inside and outside the bar.
MSP spoke with several witnesses, some of who were at the bar and another who lived nearby, that said one of the male subjects grabbed a shotgun from his pickup truck.
Troopers arrested a 23-year-old Deckerville man for disorderly conduct, assaulting and resisting officers, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
He was lodged in the Sanilac County Jail without incident.
According to MSP, multiple people had minor injuries and no firearms were discharged during the incident.
The Silver Tavern has been reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission for violating the statewide emergency order.
Michigan State Police are handling the ongoing investigation.
Troopers were assisted by the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office and the Sandusky Police Department.
