On March 16, Deckerville Community Schools announced they have learned about two school associated cases of COVID-19 involving students.
The girls varsity, junior varsity and junior high basketball teams are currently quarantining. The exposed locations have been cleaned and disinfected.
Deckerville Community Schools will remain open. Deckerville is working closely with the Sanilac County Health Department to identify any school associated close contacts of COVID-19.
The health department is identifying people as a close contact and will notify individuals.
