The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an assault on Sept. 8 just before 3 p.m.
According to police, dispatch received a call from a female saying she was just assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
The incident occurred in the 1500 block of W. Snover Road in Moore Twp.
Police say the 31-year-old female alleges she was assaulted by her 32-year-old Deckerville boyfriend and he fled the scene.
The male was later found at his residence.
The victim of the assault was treated on the scene by Sanilac EMS and later was transferred to a hospital.
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force used a search warrant to search the suspect’s home and found a firearm, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
The suspect is currently awaiting arraignment at the Sanilac County Jail.
