A Deckerville man was injured after losing control of his vehicle and rolling over into a ditch in Sanilac County.
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at about 1:45 a.m. Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call regarding a one-vehicle traffic crash on Old 51 Road near Washington Road in Washington Township.
According to deputies, during their initial investigation, they determined that a 2002 Cadillac Escalade was traveling southbound on Old 51 Road when the vehicle lost control after the driver swerved to miss a deer.
Deputies said the vehicle then crossed the centerline and entered the ditch where it overturned.
A 53-year-old male from Deckerville was driving the vehicle, according to deputies. He was transported by Sanilac EMS to Deckerville Hospital where he was treated for injuries.
Deputies said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.