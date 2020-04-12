The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is warning the reduced number of reported COVID-19 cases doesn’t necessarily mean a decline in COVID cases in the state.
Sunday, the number of reported cases in Michigan were nearly half compared to the day before. Saturday, 1,210 cases were reported, and Sunday 645 new cases were reported.
Deaths were also down from 111 reported on Saturday and 95 reported Sunday.
MDHHS says they can’t say for sure this is a true decline is numbers. The decline could be due to a reduction in the amount of testing being done over the holiday weekend.
Past weeks showed as much as a 25 percent drop in numbers from a Saturday to a Sunday.
The following is a graph from the MDHHS showing the trend in numbers:
