A decorated Mid-Michigan veteran with a history of serving his country, faced an uphill battle, but is getting support from his community.
Jack Leyrer recently suffered several strokes, leaving him disabled and on a fixed income. That’s when others stepped up to help him in his time of need.
A post to Facebook showed Leyrer walking with assistance. Less than a month ago, this feat wouldn’t have been possible.
"You’re doing it babe," encouraged Jack’s wife Mari.
Earlier this week, the Army veteran took his first steps to recovery after suffering his third stroke this past Christmas.
Leyrer, a highly decorated officer, retired from the military and worked for the Department of Defense up until his first stroke four years ago.
From then on he moved from job to job before applying for disability, but after suffering a second and third stroke, he could no longer afford to take care of himself or his family.
“The next day they did surgery,” Mari said. “He had a hole in his heart and they went in and repaired it. Jack has a small pension that barely covers our house payment, let alone every day things.”
Mari said while trying to take care of him and their 17-year-old son, they couldn’t afford to pay the heating or electric bills at home.
However, that’s when a simple phone call suddenly gave her hope.
“We were fortunate enough that someone made a phone call to Healthsource and they said, 'yeah, we’ll take Jack on,'" Mari said.
After visiting Healthsource Saginaw, Leyrer was admitted as a patient for free, receiving speech therapy and rehabilitation treatment at no cost.
And, with the help of a GoFundMe page, the family can now start to address their household bills.
The family wants to thank everyone involved, including the staff at Healthsource for continuing to help Jack on his road to recovery.
“We’re blessed to have such great friends,” Mari said. “Because Jack is able to get the help now that he needs.”
Then looking at her husband, she said, "You’re not giving up are you? You’re going to walk again, huh? Yes, you are!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.