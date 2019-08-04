Hundreds of Mid-Michigan soccer fans came out to support the Flint City Bucks as they took on Reading United in the United Soccer League National Championship game at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium.
The sound of fans cheering for the Flint City Bucks at Saturday’s championship game could be heard across Flint.
As crowds of people poured in, eager for a chance to see their team take another championship, fans like Fabian Villarreal has been a fan of the team long before they ever played at Atwood Stadium.
“It’s great that they’ve come to Flint and I hope that they’re here to stay,” Villarreal said.
Others like Christopher Ascencio and his family were some of the earliest tailgaters outside of the stadium.
“Oh we’ve been out here a good hour already, about the second one’s here,” Ascencio said.
These fans aren’t lacking any faith in their team either.
“We’re excited, we’re ready to celebrate afterwards. We feel confident in the team. They’ve been awesome this whole season,” said Emily Snider.
They said the reason why is because having a sports team with such an incredible winning record brings a lot of positivity to their city.
“Oh yeah, for sure, for sure,” Ascencio said. “It’s good for the city, good for the city of Flint.”
“It’s huge, it’s huge and it’s just awesome for the city of Flint and it’s great to get people together and have a good time with family and friends and that’s what, you know life’s short, so that’s what it’s about,” Villarreal said.
The Bucks went on to win the USL League Two National Title 1-0.
