A man swerving to avoid a deer caused a head-on crash in Ottawa County.
Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Officer were dispatched to a two-car crash on 24th Ave., North of Truman.
According to deputies, the investigation revealed that a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was driving south on 24th Ave and swerved to miss a deer in the road.
Deputies said that caused the driver to cross the center line and collide with a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling northbound.
The vehicles collided head-on and the driver of the HHR was momentarily pinned in.
According to deputies, the driver was able to get out on his own before first responders arriving. He was injured and taken to the hospital by Rockford Ambulance.
Deputies said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Both the driver and the passenger of the Silverado complained of minor pain but declined treatment and were not taken to the hospital, according to deputies.
Deputies said the driver of the HHR was found to be driving on a suspended license and was cited for driving left of the center.
