Five family members were involved in a rollover accident after their truck hit a deer.
On Saturday, Nov. 24 at 12:25 p.m. Sanilac Central Dispatch received a call about the accident on East Galbraith Line Road, near M-25, in Worth Township.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said a lifted 2000 Ford F-350 pick up truck was westbound on East Galbraith Line Road when it struck a deer.
The deer went under the truck and was lodged in the steering controls, making the driver lose control, the sheriff’s office said.
The truck went into a ditch on the north side of the road, turned over, and came to rest on its top.
The driver, 28-year-old Ryan Bakeman, was with his brother, 32-year-old Ronnie Bakeman, and his three daughters of ages 7, 5, and 1.
The two brothers were treated and released from the scene. The three children were treated at the scene and later their family took them to McLaren Hospital in Port Huron.
