A doe and her babies stranded on a frozen Michigan lake are back on solid ground.
This after bystanders in St. Joseph County rowed out to get them to safety.
The move came after authorities urged people not to attempt to rescue the deer that were stuck on the ice for more than 24 hours.
But two friends, Brian Rice and Marshall Henchel, said they just wanted to help.
Rice works at a boating store and convinced his boss to let him borrow a fishing boat on Tuesday.
Then the pair navigated the frozen lake, one pushing, the other pulling, and using a pick ax and tools.
One deer ran off. The men pushed another along the ice, and had to lasso the third.
About an hour later the men arrived back at shore.
The deer appeared shaken, but healthy.
Henchel said his family owns a white-tailed deer farm, so he’s familiar with handling the animals.
