A deer that ran in a roadway and caused a truck, which had five people inside, to roll over in a ditch.
On May 4 at 8:40 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a report of a rollover accident on Peck Road, near Paldi Road in Elk Township.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said a 2003 Ford F250 truck was eastbound on Peck Road when a deer ran into the roadway.
The driver, a 53-year-old man from Sandusky, lost control of the truck, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch and roll over.
The truck had four other passengers, all from Sandusky, including a 40-year-old man, a 15-year-old, a 3-year-old, and a 6-year-old.
Everyone inside the truck was wearing a seatbelt and the children were in proper booster seats, the sheriff’s office said.
They were treated for their injuries on the scene by Elk Fire Rescue and Sanilac EMS before they were taken to McKenzie Hospital.
