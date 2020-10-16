Attorneys for the men accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are defending their clients in the court of public opinion.
"There's a bunch of talk, is there anything to it?" said Parker Douglas, attorney for Daniel Harris.
Saying their clients did nothing more than engage in loose talk.
"What we're talking about is a first amendment right to assembly, a first amendment right to speech," Mark Satawa, attorney for Ty Garbin
But a federal judge is saying the case goes far deeper. That the defendants shared a unity of purpose and ruling their cases will go to a grand jury.
"We're disappointed in it, we have a different view of the evidence,” Satawa said. “We plan on presenting that view of the evidence in a courtroom, where this case deserves and belongs to be litigated."
Attorneys for the suspects say the prosecution failed to establish any standard of proof for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
"We're talking about guys who want to run around in the woods with guns and say bad things about the government," Satawa said.
"I don't know all of the messaging that went around between members,” Douglas said. “I don't know how many ideas they had to do things that they never followed through to."
The judge has denied bond for four of the defendants.
The reported leader of the group, Adam Fox waived his hearing deciding to remain in custody.
If convicted the suspects could face up to life behind bars.
