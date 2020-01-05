Defense course preparing people for active killer situation

In an active shooter situation, knowing how to act appropriately can save your life and that's what a classroom inside the Dow Bay Area Family YMCA is all about.
“If you can give me 30 seconds to a minute, you can defend yourself,” said Rob Hendry, an active killer defense instructor.
Hendry prepares everyday men and women on how to respond during high-stress situations and effectively combat intruders or attackers when necessary.
“We do go over trauma care, so specifically gun wounds and then we get into gun disarms, pistol, long barrel, and carbine,” Hendry said. “And then takedowns, single person takedowns, and two-person takedowns.”
The class wasn’t just open to the public, but also free for religious workers, students, and educators.
“I think that as educators, we’re expected to be responsible for our children or our students whomever they are,” said Christi Lower an educator.
Lower said these types of classes could help save both students’ and teachers’ lives.
“I really feel strongly that as a woman, as an individual I need to be able to protect myself and my loved ones,” Lower said. “But we oftentimes don’t have the right training or mental capacity to be able to do that, and if you can think through a scenario and say ‘oh if this happens this is how I’ll respond’ because you’ve had a training like this, then you have that one up.”
That type of mindset is what Hendry hopes people take away from this.
“One of the big things you see like on the back of our shirts it says that you are the first responder, so that’s also the message there. We’re able to do something, we’re the first responder,” Hendry said.
