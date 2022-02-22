Ethan Crumbley, the suspect accused of shooting and killing four of his classmates at Oxford High School in November, appeared in court in Oakland County on Tuesday.
The 15-year-old is being charged as an adult in this case and is being held in the Oakland County Jail. His location was the reason for Tuesday’s probable cause hearing. His defense team wants Crumbley moved to the Oakland County Children’s Village, a juvenile detention facility. The prosecution argues Crumbley should remain in the jail.
The judge said he would put his decision in writing by the beginning of next week as to whether the alleged school shooter should be transferred or not.
In their opening statement, the prosecution laid out new evidence to show the defendant’s maturity and behavior should keep him in the county jail and not in the Children’s Village.
“In a text thread with his friend, and in his journal, he outlined a plan to stalk, rape, torture, and ultimately kill a female classmate. He expressed delight in torturing a family of baby birds,” Oakland County Assistant Prosecutor Markeisha Washington said.
Other evidence the prosecution mentioned was a video the night before the shooing in which the defendant identified himself as the next school shooter.
The defense said Crumbley was not himself. They also argue this is not the first time an accused murderer has been at the juvenile center.
“In the time leading up to these events that my client was hallucinating, that he was seeing things, he was hearing voices. He was not sleeping. He was extremely anxious. He was not eating properly. And that he had asked his parents to see a therapist,” said Paulette Michel Loftin, Crumbley’s attorney.
The defense also argued the accused shooter is effectively in solitary confinement since he’s not supposed to be in contact with any adults at the jail, and he would be fine at the Children’s Village.
Three witnesses were called upon on Tuesday including a case worker, a captain from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and the manager of the Children’s Village.
