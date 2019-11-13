Captain, Jim, and Jack. On the shelves of Ideal Party Store it seems like the gang's all here.
If you look closer, you'll see some empty spaces where common favorites should be.
It's bad news for the holidays because it's the beginning of a Michigan liquor shortage.
"It's not a good time to happen,” said Jerry Crete, owner of Ideal. “Probably 40 percent of all liquor sales happen in the last three months of the year."
Jerry says it's been hard to get certain products for nearly a month. Last week his store couldn't get a hold of half pint bottles of Captain Morgan, this week it's a shortage of half gallons of Seagram's 7.
"They're really good sellers so it's rare that we'd ever have those out of stock," Crete said.
The shortage is happening because Michigan has three authorized distributors and one handles around 80 percent of Michigan’s liquor.
Republic National Distributing Company just switched warehouses and they're running into software glitches, causing delivery problems.
"They know they have product in the warehouse but can't find it or the computer, saying it's out even though it's really on the floor,” Crete said. "This week they decided they're going to cancel all this week's deliveries."
It's a sobering experience for anyone running a liquor business and now the Michigan Liquor Control Commission has gotten involved, calling for the distributor to fix these glitches immediately.
"Supposedly they've got the software fixes in place, if they can get caught up on their deliveries this week and we can place our orders, next week we should be able to get our deliveries as normal," Crete said.
At the end of the day, Crete says don't worry because plenty of party stores have plenty of stock.
"I wouldn't worry about stocking up and hoarding liquor,” he said. “There will be plenty. You might have to switch brands for a week or two. But we're not going to run out."
So, your holidays may still be merry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.