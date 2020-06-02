Restaurants across the state are gearing up to reopen after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the Stay Home Order.
Some small family-owned restaurants may continue to struggle because of capacity restrictions.
“I think anything is good. I would rather see it open all the way,” said Owner of Richie Rich’s Downtown Deli Rich Kramer.
Kramer said he’s glad that Gov. Whitmer is allowing dine-in to resume at a 50 percent capacity beginning Monday, June 8.
Kramer said the past two-and-a-half months have been challenging. He said there were two instances where he thought the deli wouldn’t make it.
Kramer said during his time on uncertainty, the community stepped up to help him stay in business.
“If it wasn’t for Covenant, Team One Credit Union, Great Lakes Bay, and St. Mary’s I wouldn’t be standing here right now,” Kramer said.
As more places reopen their dining rooms, Kramer is worried that his business may suffer.
“We’re going to see Covenant and the other businesses back away now that everything is opening back up. And I think people are missing their big chain restaurants where they sat down. Your Red Lobster, you know that kind of thing. And I think they’re going to rush back, and we might feel a little vacuum for a minute,” Kramer said.
Kramer said he hopes Whitmer will allow dining at full capacity soon.
“I just got my fingers crossed for all the small business people because this is a hard time. I think even at 50 percent we’re still going to have to struggle and fight to keep our way going. And I just hope we get open to a hundred percent soon, so we at least have a fighting chance at staying open,” Kramer said.
