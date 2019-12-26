Delivery driver caught on camera running over package multiple times

A Christmas Grinch was caught on camera destroying an Amazon delivery in Michigan.
It’s the video footage neighbors living in the 3500 block of Bellows Ct. never imagined surveillance cameras would capture.
The truck stopped in front of a home carefully place a package in front of his rear passenger tire.
After knocking on the door, he gets back behind the wheel and goes back and forth, crushing what’s inside.
“The package was damaged. I turned it over and realized that it had been sliced open a couple of times,” said George Porretta, neighbor.
Porretta was outraged by the footage, which goes on to show they guy coming back around and running over the package yet again.
“It looked like it had been crushed,” Porretta said.
Soon after at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, Porretta picked up what was left, a smart remote for a garage door.
“So I delivered the package then to the intended recipient,” Porretta said. “He was shocked like anybody would be but he took it.”
Porretta said the order was replaced by Amazon but insists this must stop before he ruins any ore holiday gifts.
“Get another job. Don’t mess with other people’s stuff. Everybody works hard for their money,” Porretta said.
His van is unmarked, leading Porretta to believe he’s under contract with a third-party delivery service.
A shameless Grinch is now on the radar of police.
“It’d be nice if he turned himself in. I don’t know if he will or won’t,” Porretta said.
Troy Police said they’re looking into the incident.
Amazon has not yet commented on what happened.
