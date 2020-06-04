Delta Airlines has been approved to suspend service to Bishop International Airport in Flint.
The U.S. Department of Transportation approved Delta's request to suspend service to multiple airports across the country.
Bishop Airport Director, Nino Sapone said they haven't heard from Delta when the suspension of service would begin. Delta has told them they will let the airports know as soon as possible.
"We just want to make sure everyone understands that this is not necessarily a market exit, but a service suspension," Sapone said. "It just means that the airline does not have to fly from Flint until September 30 in order to receive the funding from the government for airlines."
The request for suspension of service to Flint, and eight other airports in the U.S., was submitted in late April.
Delta cited the COVID-19 pandemic and the decrease in passengers.
Delta said they are trying to reduce the number of employees on the front lines by limiting the number of airports they service.
Delta chose these airports based on being about an hour or less away from another airport.
