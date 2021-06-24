Delta College announced its new president.
The college’s board of trustees approved Dr. Michael Gavin’s appointment at a special meeting on Wednesday, June 23. Gavin will be the college’s fifth president. He will begin the role on July 1.
"Delta's national reputation for innovation, its focus on student success and its commitment to serving the entire community in which is resides was especially exciting to me," Gavin said. "Once I began interviewing for the position, however, the people I met were both generous and sincere in their commitment to ensuring higher education serves a greater purpose. I saw in Delta – and its people – a community that I wanted to join."
