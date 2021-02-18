Delta College becomes COVID-19 vaccine site

Delta College is one of the latest places to become a COVID-19 vaccination site in mid-Michigan.
The college is partnering with Bay County to serve as a local distribution site. The clinic is located in the southeast parking lot on the main campus and is operated by the Bay County Health Department. Bay County residents must register through the county to receive the vaccine at the college.
“It makes sense for Delta to serve as a vaccination site because serving and supporting the community is a vital part of our mission as a community college,” said Karl Rishe, vice president of student and educational services. “We have the space, people and skills needed to host an event like this. As a college, we’re used to running large-scale logistics for different events, and we’re glad to be offering our services in this way.”
The planning for the site began in November.
“With Delta’s assistance, outbreaks have been prevented, and faculty staff and students are engaged in a safe and effective manner,” said Joel Strasz, director of the Bay County Health Department. “The most important aspect of our partnership is the design and implementation of the drive-through clinic. This is an important tool as we provide vaccines to the most vulnerable populations. It has been recognized at the state level, and will widely be remembered for its effectiveness as the history of this pandemic is documented locally.”
Daisy McQuiston, associate professor of nursing, is coordinating the onsite logistics and volunteers. Many of the volunteers are students enrolled in the nursing and respiratory care programs at Delta. The students are administering the vaccines under guidance from a faculty member.
“These students are gaining valuable experience and potentially saving lives in the process,” McQuiston said. “They are practicing their communication skills and learning how to manage time efficiently, and many of them are fulfilling required clinical experience in the process. I truly wish that people could feel the internal gratification that we feel being able to do this.”
The clinic is currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays to registered and approved Bay County residents. The goal is to eventually accommodate residents from Midland and Saginaw counties, Rishe said.
“I’m grateful to the wonderful faculty and staff that have helped Delta get the clinic up and running,” he said. “Our nursing faculty, students, alumni and facilities staff have moved mountains to serve our community.”
