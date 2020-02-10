Several Mid-Michigan schools are getting a snow day.
While Delta College won’t be closed, it is getting a late start to the day.
The college will open at 11 a.m. due to road and campus conditions.
That includes the Main Campus, Downtown Saginaw Center, Midland Center, and the Bay City Planetarium and Learning Center.
All classes before 11 a.m. will not meet. Classes after 11 a.m. will meet as normal.
For a full list of closures and delays in Mid-Michigan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.