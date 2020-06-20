“It’s our cruise commencement for Delta College 2020,” said Dr. Jean Goodnow, President of Delta College.
Hundreds of cars packed with graduates lined the streetsides of Delta College on June 20.
Graduates like Maggie Zimmerman just earned her dual degree in fire science technology and general studies.
“I’m going to move on to my bachelor’s degree in fire science administration,” said Zimmerman.
It’s the moment that Delta College graduates have been waiting for nearly two months after the graduation date. Graduates finally got their chance to wear their cap and gown and grab their diploma.
“It is cool,” said Zimmerman. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to since I’ve been here full-time.”
President Goodnow greeted over 200 graduates and took part in photo opps in their vehicles making this year’s commencement a bit untraditional.
“Yet we’re able to combine some of the pomp and circumstance of the traditional,” said Goodnow. “I have some of the traditional garb on of course just to remind and have a little bit of that formal part of the graduation.”
Even for Zimmerman, it’s been a unique experience.
“This is crazy,” said Zimmerman. “I mean, we’re usually stuck in a gym side-by-side with everyone else so this is kind of cool.”
Though the COVID-19 virus forced Delta College to adapt, Goodnow says Delta College is committed to academics.
“We’re continuing on through the virus,” said Goodnow. “We’re still able to keep going and still be able to produce graduates and so we’re very proud of that.”
