Delta College has launched a new skilled trades program.
The electrical and instrumentation maintenance technologist program, which is the first of its kind in the Great Lakes Bay Region, will be offered beginning fall 2020.
The program will prepare students to become instrumentation technicians, Delta College said in a press release.
Delta College's Board of Trustees approved the program at its April 14 meeting.
The degree was developed with help and input from local companies like Dow Chemical Company, Dow Silicones Company, Hemlock Semiconductor Operations, and Michigan Sugar Company, according to Harvey Schneider, skilled trades manager for Delta.
“These companies need instrumentation technicians to control reactions and monitor equipment at its plants and other facilities,” Schneider said. “Many of the people working in these positions are retiring or leaving, so they approached us with a need for trained professionals in this specialty trade.”
The program is offered as a two-year certificate or associate's degree.
