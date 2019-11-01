The ground has been broken, but it’s going to take a little longer for a Delta College building to appear in downtown Midland.
The university has confirmed that some “unanticipated challenges” have arisen with construction of the site, set to be located at 419 East Ellsworth Street.
Ground was broken on the 30,000 square-foot building in April, and it was originally set to open in the fall of 2020. But now officials said the site will open in early 2021.
Leanne Govitz, Director of Marketing and Public Information for Delta College, cited two reasons for pushing that date back.
One was that Delta had an aggressive schedule in mind to complete the facility. And since the same internal facilities leadership staff that was working on the Delta Saginaw Center was working on this project, Saginaw took priority to make sure it was ready for fall of 2019 classes.
Also, some minor alterations were needed for the building design due to construction material costs.
Once completed, the building will include science and computer labs, classrooms, advanced educational and training technology, student services, and many other spaces designed to get students into the workforce.
