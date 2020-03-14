The Delta College Planetarium has canceled all shows through Saturday, March 29.
The Bay County Health Department strongly encouraged that all public meetings in the community over 100 people be canceled or rescheduled to a later date.
The planetarium said it will announce the resumption of a normal schedule at a later date.
If you have any questions about advance tickets that were purchased, call 989-667-2260.
