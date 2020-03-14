GENERIC: Delta College logo

The Delta College Planetarium has canceled all shows through Saturday, March 29.

The Bay County Health Department strongly encouraged that all public meetings in the community over 100 people be canceled or rescheduled to a later date.

The planetarium said it will announce the resumption of a normal schedule at a later date.

If you have any questions about advance tickets that were purchased, call 989-667-2260.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.