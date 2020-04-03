Delta College will be delivering much-needed medical supplies and equipment to local hospitals and medical centers.
Several programs from the college have collected 1,440 surgical masks, 24,000 gloves, 525 gowns as well as oxygen concentrators, flowmeters, and safety goggles.
Five ventilators from the college’s respiratory care program have been delivered and are loaned out to hospitals.
“We want to do our part to help the many health professionals and hospitals in our community who are preparing for resource shortages,” said Virginia Przygocki, dean of career education and learning partnerships. “We know the supplies will be put to good use and we want to do all we can to support doctors, nurses and other medical personnel.”
The donation will support an initiative that focuses on delivering improved health and sustained economic growth to the Great Lakes Bay Region, called Transforming Health Regionally in a Vibrant Economy (THRIVE).
Delta College is a partner organization and Dr. Jean Goodnow, president of Delta, is a member of one of the organization’s priority teams.
Programs that organized this donation include the chemistry, respiratory care, technical trades, dental assisting, surgical technology, and the simulation laboratory for nursing.
The college also donated gallons of ethanol and methanol to the Great Lakes Bay Manufacturers Association to help make hand sanitizer.
