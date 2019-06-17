Crews are busy putting the final touches on Delta College’s new satellite campus in downtown Saginaw.
The Delta College Saginaw Center will hold classes in a variety of fields for roughly 1,100 students.
“We’re hoping to serve the community with lots of classes and learning,” said Pam Clark, with Delta College.
The campus sits on E. Genesee Avenue.
“We went for a little bit of a modern design. So we have a lot of rooms that have floor to ceiling glass. So a lot of natural light and I think it’s a mood booster for most people,” Clark said.
After being under construction for more than a year, the college will soon be open to the public. It will offer one-year certificates or two-year degrees. It’s also a convenient location for students in the city.
“Delta College has enrollment from Bay, Midland, and Saginaw County. But more than 40 percent of the people come from Saginaw County; and of that percentage a large number comes from the city of Saginaw,” Clark said.
Instead of traveling to the main campus in Frankenlust Township, students in Saginaw can earn a higher education in their own backyard.
“I think the city of Saginaw and the residents here are going to be getting the absolute best instruction that we have,” Clark said.
The building offers innovative classrooms, study spaces, computer labs and much more. Plus, it’s a short distance away from all that downtown Saginaw has to offer like the SVRC Marketplace, the Hoyt Library and the STARS bus terminal.
“I think seeing is believing. So we want everybody to come down,” Clark said.
The college is hosting a open house at the new campus on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.