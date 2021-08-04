Delta College announced Wednesday they will require everyone to wear a mask while inside any school buildings because of the high-test positivity rate in Saginaw county.
Delta said a student or staff members vaccination status does not matter; everyone will have to wear a mask inside. The college will monitor the positivity rate in all three counties to determine how long this rule will continue.
