Delta College will host a free political forum regarding the history of vaccine mandates in the U.S. and the public response to them.
The college’s Political Forum Committee will host a panel of speakers for the event, “Mandatory Vaccination and the Workplace: Legality, Labor and Liberty,” on Nov. 18 from 7-8:30pm on Zoom.
“With the Biden administration's vaccine requirements going into effect soon, people have a lot of questions about such mandates and how its implementation will impact area businesses,” said Lisa Lawrason, chair of the Political Forum Committee and professor of political science. “Having perspective and depth on these issues will help us make decisions and contribute to our democracy in the most productive way possible.”
Panelists will include Lance Gable, professor of law for Wayne State University; James Hitt, professor of philosophy for Saginaw Valley State University; Beth Roszatycki, regional director of the Michigan Small Business Development Center; and Andrew Werhman, professor of history for Central Michigan University. Audra Swarthout, professor of biology for Delta, will moderate the discussion.
The forum will explore the constitutionality of vaccine mandates, including the use of executive power to enact them and the practical impact of mandates on employers and the workforce. The panel will not discuss or debate the safety of vaccines.
To register for the event or to learn more, visit delta.edu/workplacevaccine.
