Residents are being reminded they need an appointment before going to the Delta College COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
A spokesperson for the college said a large number of residents are arriving at the vaccine clinic without an appointment. The clinic is only open to residents who already have an appointment with the Bay County Health Department.
This past weekend, the Delta College site served residents from Saginaw, Bay, and Midland counties and had one hour of open slots. However, this is not the case now and will not be for the foreseeable future.
Vaccinating folks can be quite the task.
