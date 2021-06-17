Delta College is looking ahead to fall when it welcomes students to its new campus, located blocks from Main Street in Midland.
Enrollment is now open for new and current students at the Downtown Midland Center located at 419 East Ellsworth Street. Classes begin in the 33,000-square-foot building on August 28 on a variety of subjects, including business, health, and science. Seven programs will be also be offered including associate in arts, associate in science, digital forensics, entrepreneur and small business, environmental technology, management, and an advanced certificate in health foundations.
Kristy Nelson, the director of Downtown Centers, said an open house will take place in August.
“We can’t wait for our community to see this beautiful new building,” Nelson said. “Some of my favorite spaces are the new chemistry and biology labs. Students can complete a full associate degree or Michigan Transfer Agreement – all in this brand-new building.”
Once finishing touches are put on the new facility, campus and community members will be invited to walk through the halls, check out the classrooms and computer labs.
The building is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Free parking is available in the covered parking lot on East Ellsworth Street.
A virtual tour of the building is available here: delta.edu/midland
