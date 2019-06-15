A Delta flight made a safe emergency landing in Wyoming after instruments detected a possible fire in the cargo department.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that there were no injuries among the more than 200 passengers and crew Friday afternoon when a Delta Airbus A321 headed from Salt Lake City to Detroit landed at Cheyenne Regional Airport.
Cheyenne Regional Airport director Tim Barth says the plane was cruising at about 35,000 feet (10,668 meters) around 3 p.m. Friday when pilots noticed rising temperatures in the cargo department.
After the plane landed and passengers were evacuated, firefighters checked out the plane and found no fire. Passengers were allowed to re-board and retrieve belongings.
Barth says Delta was to bring in a replacement plane Friday night to resume the trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.