Some Delta College students were notified they may have been exposed to tuberculosis after a student was diagnosed with the disease.
The student was diagnosed as having an active case of tuberculosis, Delta College Public Safety Chief Robert Battinkoff said in an email to students.
That student attended two classes on Delta's main campus during the winter 2019 semester. Those classes were held on Monday and Wednesday in the early afternoon and Thursday evening.
The Central Michigan District Health Department notified Delta College of the issue on May 13.
"The students who attended class with this patient have been notified in writing by the Central Michigan District Health Department and by Delta College. These students were also emailed, separately, to notify them," Battinkoff said.
The two instructors were also notified.
If you did not receive a written notification then you are likely not among the group of students who had class with the patient.
"The Health Department states that the risk of exposure for this group of students and faculty is 'low to moderate,'" Battinkoff said. "The Health Department did not request that any notification be made to the broader College community, as risk of exposure for persons not in a classroom with the patient did not warrant notification, in their opinion."
If you have concerns you should contact your local health department or contact the Central Michigan Health Department at 989-772-8147.
