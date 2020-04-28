Delta Airlines is asking to suspend service to Flint Bishop Airport amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Delta asked for an exemption, allowing them to suspend service to nine airports across the country.
Delta said they are trying to reduce the number of employees on the frontlines by limiting the number of airports they service.
Delta is requesting to suspend service to
- Flint
- Lansing
- Kalamazoo
- Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
- Pocatello, Idaho
- Peoria, Illinois
- Brunswick, Georgia
- Worchester, Massachusetts
- Melbourne, Florida
Delta chose these airports based on being about an hour or less away from another airport.
Delta said between April 1 and 22 they’ve seen flights at an average of 11 percent capacity and have serviced an average of 8 passengers a day in Flint.
Flint Bishop gave the following statement:
“These are unprecedented times in the airline industry. While we would love to have Delta continue to serve our passengers with their nonstop flights to Atlanta, we understand their rationale in requesting the exemption from the DOT. As a result, we will not be filing a rebuttal to their request. We look forward to working with them, and all of our airline partners to successfully navigate these unusual waters.”
