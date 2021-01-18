Jan 18. commemorates and celebrates Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for freedom and equality. This year's celebrations are mostly virtual but have more meaning with events that occurred over the past year.
A local fraternity and college came together to show the country has come a long way to getting closer to the dream of Martin Luther King Jr., but they say there's still a lot of work to be done.
Delta College President Jean Goodnow and Saginaw Valley State University President Donald Bachand took part in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. virtual unity celebration.
"Today's theme focuses on unity and healing. And it could not be more relevant," Goodnow said.
"Certainly, in the last year and even very recently we have witnessed events that illustrate how much work we have to do to ensure Dr. King's dream is fully realized," Bachand said.
Keynote speaker, Willis Lonzer, said there is still a long way to go to make Dr. King's dream a reality after a turbulent 2020.
"I merely need to mention the names of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, to reopen an unhealed wound suggesting that we as African Americans in this nation are not treated fairly by policing forces and the undeniable tenor that blacks lives are not valued the same as others," Lonzer said.
Organizers of today's event gave its most prestigious award to the frontline workers doing everything they can to help defeat COVID-19. Citing Dr. King's philosophy, “what are you doing for others?”
