The first case of the Delta variant has been detected in Ottawa county. The case was identified by MDHHS in a vaccinated adult.
One close contact of the infected person has a history of recent travel and has been identified as a COVID-19 case.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies the Delta variant as “a variant of concern” and is a label given to diseases that are believed to be more transmissible or cause serious disease.
“This variant has caused a serious and deadly surge in India, where it was first identified,” said Marcia Mansaray, deputy health officer with Ottawa County Department of Public Health. “The SARS-CoV-2 virus behaves in unexpected ways so it is hard to predict what the impact of this variant will be here, but each opportunity for spread is another opportunity for the virus to mutate. We are still in a race between variants and vaccines. Unvaccinated people will be the most vulnerable.”
The OCDPH is encouraging people to adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of illness. Out of abundance of caution, vaccinated individuals may want to consider wearing masks since the Delta variant has been identified.
“COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and its variants,” said Toni Bulthuis, immunization supervisor with OCDPH. “We don’t know yet if children will be more impacted by the Delta variant. While no vaccine can be 100% effective all the time for everyone, the vaccines in the U.S. have consistently demonstrated high levels of protection against severe outcomes such as hospitalization and death.”
