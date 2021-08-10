Four cases of the Delta variant has been identified in Clare and Isabella counties.
The Central Michigan District Health Department is urging residents to take precautions against COVID-19 as many counties in Michigan are considered at substantial or high transmission areas for the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s transmission indicator.
Research shows the Delta variant, also known as B.1.617, is significantly more transmissible than other variants. Currently, evidence shows the COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against Delta variant infections.
The first case of the Delta variant in Michigan was identified in Ottawa County in June. Several other cases of the variant have been identified in Michigan since then.
Only a small percentage of COVID-19 tests are sequenced to identify the variant strain. It also takes additional time to perform the genetic sequencing, CMDHD said. Because of this, the district health department says it is likely there are more unidentified cases of the Delta variant in the six-county area that CMDHD serves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.